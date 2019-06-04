Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 188 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 18,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $2,061,276.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,500.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,184 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,936. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

