Cornerstone OnDemand Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,167 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,308% compared to the typical volume of 90 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSOD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $81,361.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,782,178.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,365 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,128. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,785,000 after buying an additional 208,317 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,442,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,587,000 after buying an additional 237,527 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,560,000 after buying an additional 281,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,628,000 after buying an additional 69,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

