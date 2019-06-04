Corteva (CTVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $24.81 on Monday.

