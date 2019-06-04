Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRVS. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CRVS opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

