Costco Wholesale (COST) Given a $275.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.81.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $241.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $251.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,097,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

