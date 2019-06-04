Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,103,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 519,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,557,000 after purchasing an additional 852,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,337,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,532,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 413.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,854,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,980,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,160,940.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,060 shares of company stock worth $87,854,730 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QSR opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

