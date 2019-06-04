CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.63 on Friday. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

