Critical Review: Prothena (PRTA) vs. Pivotal Therapeutics (PVTTF)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Prothena alerts:

98.9% of Prothena shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Prothena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prothena and Pivotal Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $950,000.00 407.09 -$155.65 million ($3.61) -2.69 Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pivotal Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prothena.

Risk & Volatility

Prothena has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of 4.46, suggesting that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prothena and Pivotal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prothena presently has a consensus target price of $11.39, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%.

Profitability

This table compares Prothena and Pivotal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -13,978.88% -33.45% -21.75% Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Its discovery-stage programs include Tau for treating Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, frontotemporal dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and other tauopathies; Aß, or Amyloid Beta, a protein for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; TDP-43 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; and other products for neurodegeneration. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation to develop antibodies. Prothena Corporation plc was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler's health, child's health, and pet's health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.