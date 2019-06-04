CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 332,614 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $627,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $347,360,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.44. 387,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,921. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $99.99 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-shares-bought-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.