Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Holdings Cut by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,583 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 2.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $45,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 360,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121,085 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $7,489,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,156,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,787. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

