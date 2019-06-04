CryCash (CRC) Achieves Market Cap of $195,138.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. CryCash has a market cap of $195,138.00 and $274.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryCash has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,617,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.