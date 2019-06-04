Cube Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BitForex and OKEx. Cube has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and $59,024.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cube has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00388363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.29 or 0.02897679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00146649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004303 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, BitForex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.