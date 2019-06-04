DEEX Achieves Market Cap of $603,520.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $603,520.00 and approximately $2,710.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

