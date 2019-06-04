DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $426.81 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.05.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

