Delta Air Lines (DAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Delta have outperformed its industry so far this year. Solid demand for air travel has led to an uptick in passenger revenues, which account for bulk of the company's top line. As an evidence, Delta’s passenger count rose 6.6% in April 2019. Delta expects current-year top line to increase in the 5-7% range mainly owing to upbeat passenger revenues. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are impressive. Delta has returned in excess of $12 billion to its shareholders over the past five years. However, technological glitches have lately been hampering Delta's operations and profitability. Additionally, the uptick in fuel prices might hamper Delta's bottom-line growth. The company forecasts economic fuel cost per gallon between $2.10 and $2.20 in the second quarter.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $52.10 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,345,077 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,554,538 shares of company stock worth $175,828,075 and sold 106,468 shares worth $6,118,032. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

