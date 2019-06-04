Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.10 Million Position in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $24,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $70,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Stevens sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $156,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.00, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.10 Million Position in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-24-10-million-position-in-wright-medical-group-nv-wmgi.html.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.