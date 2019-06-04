Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.71. Approximately 736,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,370,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 35,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

