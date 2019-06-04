Donegal Group (DGICB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DGICB stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

