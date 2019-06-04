DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $243.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

