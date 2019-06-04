DXC Technology (DXC) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut DXC Technology from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $46.64 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

