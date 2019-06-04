eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in eHealth were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,072,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $90,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,755 shares of company stock worth $3,250,035. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of eHealth to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

