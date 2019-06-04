Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Elk Creek Partners LLC trimmed its position in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 447.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Daseke by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

DSKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.39. Daseke Inc has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.96 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

