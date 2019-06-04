Elk Creek Partners LLC Invests $9.29 Million in Medifast Inc (MED)

Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 72,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Medifast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $122,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,980.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,850 shares of company stock worth $1,061,539. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.48 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Elk Creek Partners LLC Invests $9.29 Million in Medifast Inc (MED)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/elk-creek-partners-llc-invests-9-29-million-in-medifast-inc-med.html.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.