Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.16 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.16.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.27.

NYSE EEX opened at $11.41 on Monday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $840.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Emerald Expositions Events news, insider William Charles sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $122,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karalynn Sprouse sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $467,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,307 shares of company stock worth $1,344,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

