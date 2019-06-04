EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $217.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $551,540.00 and $217.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00388218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.00 or 0.02886013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00152834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004398 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.