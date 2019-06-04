Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $770,554.00 and $3,768.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002344 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

