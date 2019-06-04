Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $131.47.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

