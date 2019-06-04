Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.91 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,108 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,018,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,679,000 after buying an additional 7,688,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,806,000 after buying an additional 281,373 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,178,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,215,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,352,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 817,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,820,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,876,000 after buying an additional 375,442 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

