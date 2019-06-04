Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Esterline Technologies were worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esterline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of ESL opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/esterline-technologies-co-esl-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.