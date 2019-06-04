Ethereum Meta (ETHM) One Day Volume Tops $752.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Token Store. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $158,626.00 and $752.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00380563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.59 or 0.02962052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00148837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 96,571,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,826,814 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

