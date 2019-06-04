EtherGem Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $205,671.00 and $7,030.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00387869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.02855287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00152257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004401 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.