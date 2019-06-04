Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/evergreen-capital-management-llc-sells-900-shares-of-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.