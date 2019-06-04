Ferro Co. (FOE) Holdings Decreased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $270,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,059.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,419 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $154,537.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at $689,618.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.88.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.60 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

