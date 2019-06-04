Ferro (FOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.52

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1463600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $154,537.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,618.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allen A. Spizzo purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ferro by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

