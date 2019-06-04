Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Securities raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,687,000 after acquiring an additional 654,779 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAU stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 95,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,123. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

