Financial Institutions (FISI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.00

Media coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FISI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.85. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISI. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other Financial Institutions news, insider Joseph L. Dugan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $301,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,601.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/financial-institutions-fisi-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-1-00.html.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.