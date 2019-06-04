FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adobe by 24,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,101,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,059,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.63.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $291.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,551.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

