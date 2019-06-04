FireEye’s (FEYE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 target price on the information security company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FireEye from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.79.

FEYE stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.97. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

