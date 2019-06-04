First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will post $39.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the highest is $39.60 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $36.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $159.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.40 million to $160.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $165.05 million, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $167.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDEF shares. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 46,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,285. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Andrew Robison acquired 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $26,645.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

