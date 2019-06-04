First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,057,000 after buying an additional 6,141,916 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,668,000 after buying an additional 2,692,088 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,347,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,230,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 38,316,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,854,000 after buying an additional 1,318,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/first-mercantile-trust-co-cuts-holdings-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.