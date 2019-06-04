First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $27.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.31 million and the highest is $28.30 million. First of Long Island reported sales of $28.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.74 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $113.40 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $114.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.70%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

FLIC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,506. The stock has a market cap of $531.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First of Long Island by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

