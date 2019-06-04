Five Below (FIVE) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $124.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. Five Below has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.53 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 74.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.