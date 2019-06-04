Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

FLXN opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $419.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.40. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 549.07% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,558 shares of company stock worth $276,783. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

