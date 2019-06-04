FLIP Market Capitalization Achieves $688,394.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a total market cap of $688,394.00 and approximately $37,676.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00387869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.02855287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00152257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004401 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

