FMC Corp (FMC) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 128.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

FMC stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

