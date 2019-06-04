FOAM Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. FOAM has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $28,373.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00389636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.82 or 0.02879831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00150821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004317 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,127,125 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

