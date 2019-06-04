Footy Cash Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Footy Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Footy Cash has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

Footy Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

