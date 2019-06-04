Frenkel Topping Group (FEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:FEN opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.