GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0912 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $766,018.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, HitBTC, YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.01325452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001738 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00065445 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Crex24, BitBay, HitBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinrail, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

