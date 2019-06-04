GAP (GPS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Argus

GAP (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

NYSE GPS opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. GAP has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in GAP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of GAP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

